A Magnolia alderman was arrested Thursday on felony charges in a family dispute, causing him to miss the inauguration of town officials.
A Magnolia police officer arrested Joe Cornacchione at Thursday afternoon on felony conspiracy and misdemeanor trespassing charges filed in McComb by his father, Pat Cornacchione.
“It was a citizen’s affidavit filed by his father in reference to trespassing and in reference to going to one of their rental properties to get one of the tenants to send the money to him and not the father and (step)mother,” said McComb Police Chief Garland Ward.
Cornacchione was taken to the Pike County Jail, then to McComb. But when McComb police officials learned one of the charges was a felony, they sent him back to the sheriff’s office, Cornacchione told the Enterprise-Journal on Friday afternoon.
“By this time I’ve missed the swearing-in,” he said.
Cornacchione spent the night in jail. On Friday morning he went to McComb municipal court, where bond was set at $10,000. Cornacchione objected and got the amount reduced to $5,000.
He was released around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Cornacchione said the charges stem from a family dispute over a trust which has been in court for over a year. “It should have been a civil thing, not a criminal thing,” he said.
He blamed Magnolia officials, specifically Police Chief Ray Reynolds, for timing his arrest on the day of the inauguration.
“This was a moment of opportunity for Ray Reynolds and someone else on the board to do one more thing to cause trouble and get me off the board,” Cornacchione alleged. “They could have waited a day.”
Contacted Friday by the Enterprise-Journal, Reynolds said, “I didn’t even know he was arrested by a Magnolia police officer. We cooperate with any other law enforcement agency, but I wasn’t aware we served a warrant on Joe Cornacchione yesterday.”
Cornacchione was unable to take his oath of office for his new term which began Thursday.
“I’ll get sworn in at the (board) meeting,” he said.
