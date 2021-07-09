Going for the crown

Baleigh Brumfield has seen friends and former classmates move out of Mississippi for work and college, which makes Mississippi’s “brain drain” problem personal for her.
It’ll be one of the issues she talks about when she competes in Hattiesburg next week for the title of Mississippi Miss Hospitality, as well as a share of more than $100,000 worth of scholarships and prizes.
“A huge issue in our state is losing our high school students and college students to other states,” she said.
Brumfield, a rising sophomore at Southwest Mississippi Community College, said Mississippi has a lot to offer for people her age, including good colleges.
She’s been working with Get2College, a nonprofit focused on helping people find the right resources to enroll in and pay for college.
“I had two friends in high school who went to colleges out of state,” she said. “Right now it’s very high up on the list in our issues in Mississippi.”
She said Mississippi students should take the time to explore what the state’s institutions of higher learning have to offer, and she believes they’ll be impressed with what they can achieve in the Magnolia State.
Mississippi colleges offer the same opportunities as those out of state, but many students “just don’t know it,” Brumfield said.
She was crowned Pike County Miss Hospitality in March, and she’s been a frequent fixture at ribbon-cutting ceremonies and other Pike County Chamber of Commerce events.
Brumfield said the title has given her a chance to learn more about Mississippi and her hometown.
“Getting to celebrate businesses opening is one thing, but when you get to know the people who make up those businesses and make up your community, that’s kind of what makes you Pike County Miss Hospitality,” she said.
She noted that a report last year showed that Mississippi had the best progress in the nation in K-12 schools, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
“Probably my favorite thing about Mississippi is we’re constantly improving and making an effort to be better each day,” Brumfield said.
The daughter of Mark and Dawn Brumfield, Brumfield is a 2020 graduate of North Pike High School and a biochemistry major. She hopes to study dentistry and be accepted to the Mississippi Rural Dental Scholars program, which would cover her dental school tuition in exchange for working in an underserved rural area of Mississippi for five years. Brumfield said she hopes to become a pediatric dentist.
She leaves for Hattiesburg next week, and her preliminary competition begins next Friday at the Saenger Theater. The top 10 finalists out of 36 competitors will be announced July 17.
Her first night of competition will include dancing in an evening gown.
“I am a dancer, but it. Is very different when you’re in a ball town and five-inch heels,” Brumfield said.
In the run-up to the competition, she’s been preparing with mock interviews and posting fun facts about Pike County to social media.
She said the Miss Hospitality program has a legacy of producing bright leaders, and she’s glad to be in such company.
“A lot of girls who had done it before me were girls that I had really looked up to and it’s a pageant that not only focuses on the beauty of a woman but confidence of mind,” she said.
Brumfield said she’s thankful to the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, its board and executive director Catherine Sanders, as well as the Miss Hospitality Committee and its director Karinlee Brister for their help in preparing her for the competition, and “all of the businesses who bought ads from me and sponsored me in my pageant.”
