In news that’s sure to quickly be outdated, Mississippi is more ravaged with COVID-19 infections now than it has been at any point during the pandemic, with the state’s hospital system pushed to the brink and quarantines already being ordered in the new school year as daily cases continue to shatter records.
Mississippi reported 4,412 new cases and 20 new deaths on Thursday, the most cases ever reported in a single day and the first time the state has surpassed the 4,000 mark for daily COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday that he will extend the state of emergency that he declared on March 14, 2020 for 30 days. It was set to expire on Sunday.
“There will be no lockdowns and there will be no statewide mandates,” Reeves said.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs presented a chart Thursday that showed 182 people were admitted to hospitals in Mississippi on Wednesday — the most daily new admissions ever reported during the pandemic.
“Please be safe! Hospitals and ERs beyond capacity,” he said on Twitter. “Protect yourself: vaccinate, mask indoors, avoid indoor social gatherings and talk with your doc about monoclonal antibodies if you get sick.”
Health officials said Wednesday that a 50-bed field hospital would be up and running by today in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Reeves said a similar field hospital is being considered for Hattiesburg.
Meanwhile, the Mississippi State Department of Health has postponed elective surgeries through Sunday.
Making matters worse is the loss of about 2,000 nurses in the state over the past year — an exodus that has resulted in fewer staffed beds in hospitals, Reeves said.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has sent a request to other states to provide additional medical personnel and has also moved to hire medical staff through contracts with private firms, he said. The governor said Mississippi needs 920 additional health care professionals.
As of Thursday, Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center had 28 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital. Of those, just four were vaccinated. Earlier this week, the hospital had eight patients in the ICU, all of whom were unvaccinated, as were all five who had been intubated.
“There seems to be a rumor spreading that Mississippi hospitals are filled with patients who have been previously vaccinated,” SMRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said. “This is simply not true. The vast majority of patients in our hospital — and hospitals throughout the state — have never received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Vaccination remains the best way to protect against infection, hospitalization, severe disease and death from this highly contagious virus. We urge all unvaccinated community members to roll up their sleeves, get vaccinated and help ease the burden on our hospital system.”
As health officials stressed that the infections were pushing hospitals to their limits, Reeves, who has been criticized for his silence as the delta variant rips through the state, said state officials “are not panicking.”
“As we do with every emergency (tornado, hurricane, flooding, ice storm and this pandemic), we are calmly making decisions based on the best available data to manage the situation and mitigate its impact on our people,” he said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Mississippi has one of the highest rates of infection throughout the U.S., and just 36% of the population has been vaccinated against the virus, the lowest vaccination rate among any state.
A week into the new school year, two area schools are already reporting positive cases and quarantines among staff and students.
North Pike Elementary School had fewer than five employees and students with positive COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the department of health on Tuesday. Two employees and six students were being quarantined. Osyka Elementary School had one employee quarantined following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The new school year began last Thursday for both schools.
State health officials have documented 69 school outbreaks across Mississippi in the 2021-22 school year, and 296 school employees and 798 students have tested positive from Aug. 2-6, leading to quarantines for 382 school employees and more than 4,000 students.
Some schools, including half of those in Lamar County, where the school year began in July, have already been forced to go to virtual learning.
Earlier this week, the Mississippi High School Activities Association said schools that switch to virtual learning as a result of quarantines would not be able to participate in extracurricular activities, and sports teams would have to forfeit games.
The Mississippi Association of Educators and the Mississippi chapter of the American Academy of Pediatricians issued a statement asking Reeves to order a mask mandate for schools, saying “school districts have been left to fend for themselves” on the issue due to a lack of state guidance.
“District leaders are scrambling to implement measures to stop the spread of COVID while trying to placate irate parents on both sides of the masking issue with no support,” a joint statement from the organizations read.
