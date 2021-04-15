Lawman lauded

Summit Police Chief Kenny Cotton, right, presents a plaque Tuesday to Sgt. Bobby Hathorn for his police work in responding to a fatal shooting on Robb Street on Feb. 2. Hathorn stopped the man who was later charged in the shooting while responding to the call. While he was unable at the time to make a connection between the motorist, Jauione Granger, and the shooting, Hathorn took down Granger’s driver’s license information, which helped investigators easily find Granger, who was taken into custody at his house a few hours later. 

 Matt Williamson | Enterprise-Journal

