Mississippi Public Broadcast is launching a new initiative aimed to get parents more active in their children’s learning. The initiative, named Parents Are Teachers Too, will run six one-hour sessions, which are free to parents but have limited space.
“As a result of MPB’s long-time involvement in early childhood programs and family engagement activities, PATT was developed to help close the gaps between parent-child and parent-teacher relationships,” MPB’s Early Childhood Director Shelia Brown Robinson said.
Pike County is one of 20 counties that partnered with MPB to build the sessions, which will include an open discussion on various topics, hands-on activities, tips to make reading fun and suggestions for family activities. Robinson said through talking with parents and teachers, MPB has realized that students with involved parents often perform better. Robinson called the sessions a “safe place” for parents to learn and get support in helping their child grow.
“MPB educators have watched how many of the parent-child relationships advance and witnessed children’s grades improve because of the parents’ participation in the school and home,” said Robinson.
Parents interested in joining the sessions can contact the program facilitator Alisa Walker by phone at (601) 940-5452 or over email at alatwelch@gmail.com. The dates and times of each session are up to the discretion of the PATT facilitator. Walker is still recruiting parents and has not set a starting date for her sessions, but they will be in one of the Pike-Amite-Walthall Public libraries.
Robinson said the initiative had a lot of success in the past, with parents becoming more comfortable reading and teaching their children. She said the program gives away books, and because of that, she has seen parents start their own home libraries as a result.
The initiative is sponsored in part by Donna and Jim Barksdale, Sheryl and Jay Davidson, Martha and Marty Hederman and Origin Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.