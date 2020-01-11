An area resident received a likely scam phone call Wednesday that she fears could spell trouble for senior citizens throughout the area.
Marcy Wofford of Summit said she received a phone call from a Ft. Myers, Fla., number that indicated there may be issues with her social security account.
She said the scammer told her issues with her Social Security account needed to be immediately addressed and that the agency would take a lack of response as a response.
“They said if I didn’t call them back that they would take it as I didn’t care,” Wofford said.
Wofford said she contacted the sheriff’s department about the scam phone call but was told nothing could be done unless a crime had been committed.
She said she’s worried this scam in particular may be used to target the elderly and those receiving disability because of the content of the voicemail left by the scammer.
Wofford said scam calls are usually obvious because the person on the other end is a foreigner. She said this scam is particularly hazardous to the old because the woman on the phone appeared to speak with a local accent.
