Some Pike County students were back in classrooms for the first time since the spring today, while others recently learned they’ll be off campus for at least the first nine weeks of the fall semester to take courses online.
Parklane Academy was the first school in the county to return to class this year, with students either attending five days a week or doing all coursework online.
It’s the only local school to start daily classes.
On the opening day of class, students and teachers were wearing masks and desks were spaced into pods of four, all divided by Plexiglas.
Elementary school principal Linda Love said just before lunch that a burst pipe discovered Sunday in one of the bathrooms had proven to be the only major setback on campus so far.
McComb school officials, meanwhile, announced at the end of a special called board meeting on Friday that the start of class will be delayed a week and will be online only for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.
Class had been scheduled to resume on Aug. 17, but will start on Aug. 24 instead, Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis said in a video message to parents.
“Out of an abundance of caution, after listening to the Mississippi State Department of Health, and our own public health officials in the school district, we decided to do a virtual-only model for all scholars for the first nine weeks,” Ellis said.
He said school officials will assess the possibility to returning to a hybrid model of online and in-class learning after the first nine-week term.
“We don’t take the decisions we make regarding school lightly,” Ellis said. “Please know that we know that the best option for scholars is that our scholars are back in school and they receive face-to-face instruction from teachers. Unfortunately, we don’t think that is the best thing to do and that is the safest thing to do for our scholars at this point in time.”
The Mississippi of Education in July gave public schools three options for going back to class — traditional in-person classes, online learning or a hybrid of both, with half of the students coming to class on different days of the week and taking courses online the other part of the week.
McComb isn’t the only school district to change its plans for the school year. North Pike officials originally opted for the hybrid model, then agreed to hold traditional classes before reverting back to its earlier decision.
South Pike is holding in-person classes for elementary-aged students but is adopting the hybrid model for junior high and high school students.
Both North Pike and South Pike are returning to school on Aug. 17.
Walthall County students returned to class last week.
