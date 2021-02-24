Drax to pay state $2.5M

Amite Bioenergy has agreed to pay the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality $2.5 million after being cited for years of air pollution at its Gloster wood pellet mill, according to DEQ documents.
According to the DEQ, the plant has exceeded its allowed limits of Volatile Organic Compounds since 2016. Such compounds include a variety of chemicals that may have adverse health effects, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The civil penalty is believed to be the largest levied against a wood pellet facility.
Amite Bioenergy also failed to provide documentation of installing a “wash down tank” by September 2019. Upgrades were not completed until August 2020.
The company must install a pollution-reducing device called a Regenerative Catalytic Oxidizer by July 1 or pay $80,000 per month until it is online.
Amite Bioenergy, which is owned by Drax Biomass, converts pine trees into wood pellets that are shipped to Great Britain to fuel power plants.
“We monitor our emissions regularly and report them to the state environment agency, the MDEQ,” said Drax Communications Officer Annmarie Sartor. “We are working closely with the agency to resolve the issue, have invested in the necessary equipment and have already started work to fit the equipment as quickly as possible. The work is on track to be completed by July 1 this year.”
The penalty was applauded by a coalition of environmental and other advocacy groups.
“VOCs are precursors to ground-level ozone and smog, which can impair lung function, trigger asthma attacks and aggravate conditions of people with bronchitis and emphysema,” said a joint statement from the NAACP, EEECHO (Education Economics Environmental & Health Organization), Environmental Integrity Project, Southern Echo, Mississippi State Conference NAACP, Dogwood Alliance and Cut Carbon Not Forests Coalition.
“Children, the elderly and people with existing respiratory conditions are the most at risk from ozone pollution.”
While Drax touts its wood pellet operations as sustainable and environmentally friendly, “This settlement highlights that Drax is a bad actor that not only harms forests, but also communities most vulnerable to industrial pollution and the impacts of a changing climate,” the statement said.
“We are grateful for the state taking steps to penalize Drax for operating illegally, but it’s clear that no matter what, wood pellet production releases dangerous air pollutants that cause chronic respiratory and other health problems associated with higher covid-19 death rates. We deserve the right to breathe clean air,” says Kathy Egland of the NAACP. “MDEQ and state policymakers must immediately review its current permitting and enforcement procedures and end any state permits for pollution, starting with wood pellet producers like Drax.”
Attorneys from the Environmental Integrity Project identified the illegal emissions in 2017, according to the coalition.
“Drax first tried to hide their unlawful emissions by submitting extremely dubious emissions test results that were more than 25 times below the true emissions rate,” said EIP attorney Patrick Anderson,
“It’s a relief to see Drax being held accountable for polluting the air in Mississippi, but these fines are a drop in the bucket compared to the 2 million per day the U.K. government hands the company in the form of biomass subsidies,” said Sasha Stashwick from the Cut Carbon Not Forests Campaign, a coalition of U.S. and U.K. nongovernmental organizations. “Drax’s pollution violation makes it clear that dirty biomass subsidies going to the company in the U.K. must end now.”
Amite Bioenergy went online in 2015 and employs around 60 people. It reportedly supports three times that many people in related jobs like logging and trucking.
At a 2016 open house, a Drax spokesman said, “We’re helping landowners reinvest in their forests and the surrounding communities, but we’re also helping U.K. and other countries learn how to transition from coal to biomass through the use of wood pellets.”
“We think it’s part of the energy solution of the future,” said another Drax spokesperson at the time.
Drax has another pellet mill in Morehouse, La., and a shipping terminal at Port Allen, La.
At the Gloster mill, trucks bring in loads of pulpwood-sized logs, which are debarked, chipped, screened, dried, crushed in hammermills and pressed into pellets that are cooled, stored in silos, loaded into trucks, taken to Port Allen and placed on ships to the U.K., where the chips are pulverized into dust again. Bark and other wood scraps are used as fuel at the plant.
