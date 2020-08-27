Pike County schools have 10 teachers and three students confirmed to have COVID-19, according to new data released from the Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday.
There are also 18 teachers and staff and 16 students in quarantine in the county, health officials said.
It’s unclear which schools have the cases. The health department data has county-by-county breakdowns of infections, but school officials have not confirmed their case numbers by districts as of Wednesday.
North Pike and Parklane Academy — the only schools holding classes in person at least part of the week — are the only ones required to report to the state so far. McComb and South Pike are exempt since classes there are online only.
North Pike Superintendent Dennis Penton was out of the office and didn’t have numbers available when reached Wednesday afternoon. He said he’d release those numbers today. Parklane Academy administrator Jack Henderson did not return a call for comment Wednesday afternoon.
State officials warned that cases will continue to rise as schools open.
Penton said he was confused to why the state just released the number of cases per county, noting he thought the reason his district was reporting was to make sure it was broken down by school.
Franklin County had three teachers and no students confirmed positive, but it had 25 students and one teacher or staff in quarantine. Lawrence County had three teachers and no students positive with one teacher in quartine while Lincoln had six students confirmed with the virus and 32 in quarantine with no teachers or staff positive or quarantined.
Walthall County had two students confirmed positive with 12 students and four teachers or staff in quarantine.
Wilkinson had two teachers positive and in quarantine with no students positive, but three in quarantine.
No cases were reported in Amite County. Amite County School Center is holding classes in person, but the Amite County School District delayed its start date until Sept. 8.
Also Wednesday, the state saw its second-highest single-day death count since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state reported an increase of 904 cases Wednesday for a total of 80,110 since mid-March, along with 58 additional deaths. Of those 58, 44 of the deaths were recorded from deaths investigated in the last two weeks.
Pike County took the biggest increase in both number of new cases and deaths in the area, with nine new cases and three new deaths for a total of 1,101 and 43. .
Amite County saw its first death since Aug. 4 for a total of seven deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, while Wilkinson added one death for a total of 16.
Though Amite saw an additional death, it saw no new cases and stayed at 265. Franklin County rose by two cases for 171, Lawrence went up six for 397, Lincoln added four to 941, Walthall reported two cases for 553 and Wilkinson saw a rise of four cases for 277.
