More than 1,000 contract medical workers arrived in Mississippi Tuesday to start working in hospitals across the state, many of which are overwhelmed and understaffed in the face of rising COVID-19 cases.
The team of workers, under a 60-day contract at a cost of $80 million that will be reimbursed by the federal government, includes 808 registered nurses, three nurse anesthetists, 193 respiratory therapists and 22 paramedics.
“While we have a long way to go, there is hope,” Gov. Tate Reeves said in a Tuesday press conference. “We are starting to obtain the medical personnel needed to alleviate some of the stress on our health care system and we are continuing to see increases in vaccinations.”
Reeves said called the arrival of the medical team within two weeks of making the request for the aid “an impressive feat.”
“Level I and Level II trauma hospital requests have been filled and Level III hospitals requests are currently being filled,” he said. “All staffing requests for the hospitals that made them should be done by the end of the week.”
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center is a Level III trauma center.
Some of the medical personnel arriving Tuesday included a 23-person team made up of 20 active duty U.S. Air Force medics in Jackson and another one made up of army medics in Tupelo. Those cities have the state’s only Level I trauma centers.
Reeves said the contract could be extended if needed.
Mississippi is facing a severe nursing shortage as the state continues to have one of the worst outbreaks in the nation, with 2,000 nurses leaving in the past year for higher-paying jobs elsewhere and others retiring.
“There are some things we can do,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.
He said that includes contracting with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, which secured this wave of contract workers, to get additional staff, or hospitals can offer more competitive salaries.
Reeves said it’s ultimately up to hospitals to cover their long-term personnel needs.
“It is the responsibility of the health care provider to ensure they have adequate staffing to meet what their demand is,” he said, adding that the state stepped in to protect access to health care.
“There is no state law that precludes individual hospitals from hiring staff,” he said. “We wanted to do this because we were concerned about protecting Mississippians.
“I don’t think it’s MEMA’s responsibility to keep individual nurses here. If there is in fact an issue with wages, then they’re going to have to meet that.”
Mississippi recorded 3,291 new COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths on Tuesday — the highest single-day death toll since the pandemic was declared an emergency 534 days ago.
Reeves said Mississippi appears to have hit a plateau and he hoped that the spread would drop quickly, just as it did in other places, such as the UK, Israel and Missouri.
“When the numbers start plateauing, the numbers start to decline really rapidly as well. Now, it hasn’t happened yet,” he said, warning, “We also know that deaths are a lagging indicator.”
Mississippi had 1,563 people hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, down from a recent peak of 1,667, with 98% of all new cases, 89% of hospitalizations and 87% of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Reeves said he hoped the FDA’s decision Monday to give full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which company has branded Comirnaty, “removes a roadblock that some people had” in getting the shot.
He noted that 81,000 shots were given last week, including 53,000 first doses.
“It is the largest number of vaccine doses given in Mississippi since the beginning of April,” he said.
Reeves said he won’t issue mask mandates and maintained his position that people “decide what is best for you and your families when it comes to getting the vaccine, although he point out that data indicates vaccines are working.
With 36% of residents fully vaccinated, Mississippi has the third-lowest vaccination rates in the nation, behind Alabama. But 45% of residents have had at least one shot, pushing the state up to third-worst on the list and indicating some progress on the vaccination front.
Byers noted that the State Department of Health recent announcement of a mandatory 10-day quarantine for the infected or unvaccinated who have had close contact is a standing order that never went away.
“This is the same order we issued in 2020,” he said. “If you are infected, the best way to limit transmission is to isolate yourself. The intent of this is to remind people that if you are infected that the expectation is you will isolate.
