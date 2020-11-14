A Lincoln County man lost his bid for a new hearing of his armed robbery case after the Mississippi Court of Appeals determined his argument of the jury receiving inadequate instructions carried no weight.
Robert Collins was convicted of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery for the 2017 heist of a Brookhaven branch of State Bank and Trust. He was sentenced to 48 years total.
In his appeal, Collins argued that the jury received improper instructions prior to deliberation.
“However, Collins did not object to the instruction at trial, so the issue is waived in the absence of ‘plain error,’ “ Presiding Judge Jack Wilson wrote for the court. “We conclude that the instruction did not prejudice Collins’ defense or the outcome of the trial or result in a manifest miscarriage of justice.”
Collins’ defense was that he was not involved in the robbery. Instead, he came upon a group of men plotting to rob the bank, bought marijuana from them and called Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins. Robert Collins said the police chief told him he would give him $5,000 to watch the robbery in order to help catch one of the men who planned it. Chief Collins denied that allegation.
The manager of the bank testified that two masked men stormed their way into the bank when it opened, pointed a gun at her and her coworker, and said, “Calm down. ... No one has to die. We just want the money.”
Lincoln County sheriff’s investigator Jonathan Alford testified that he found the bag of money the bank employees gave the man with a “money trail” leading to a Collins’ sweatshirt that the manager listed in her description of the robber, T-shirt, pair of pants and a handgun, all of which tested positive for Collins’ DNA.
“The probability of finding the same DNA in another individual was one in more than 10 billion,” Wilson wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.