A Magnolia alderman charged with felonious attempt to commit an offense and misdemeanor trespassing waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday, meaning his case will be bound over to the grand jury.
Joe Cornacchione was arrested July 1 after he allegedly asked a tenant in his father’s rental property on Lakeview Avenue in McComb, to pay him and his brothers the rent.
Cornacchione’s father, Pat, filed the charges.
In McComb Municipal Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Angela Miller said the investigating officer was out sick and asked that the hearing be continued.
However, Joe Cornacchione agreed to waive the hearing, meaning a grand jury will decide whether to proceed with an indictment.
Cornacchione represented himself in the case.
Gary Honea, representing Pat Cornacchione, said, “We just ask that (Joe) be ordered to stay off the (Lakeview) property of Mr. (Pat) Cornacchione, who is trustee of the lead trust.”
Joe Cornacchione told Judge Shequeena McKenzie that he and his three brothers made the decision to ask for rent on the property, which he said is tied up in civil litigation.
“This is not something that has been done on my own,” he said.
Honea said the property was part of a living trust held by Pat Cornacchione and his late wife. When she died, Pat Cornacchione was made trustee.
Joe Cornacchione asked Judge McKenzie to dismiss the case outright, but his only options were to continue the preliminary hearing or waive it. He opted for the latter.
Miller said both the misdemeanor and felony charges will go before the grand jury.
Honea said if Joe Cornacchione doesn’t agree to stay off the Lakeview property, Pat Cornacchione will file more trespassing charges.
“It’s in litigation and I understand that,” Joe Cornacchione said. “I will stay off it.”
“That’s what I wanted to hear,” Judge McKenzie said.
Pat Cornacchione’s wife Barbara asked that another property be included as well, but Honea said that’s part of the civil case and he’ll seek an injunction in Pike County Chancery Court.
Joe Cornacchione was recently re-elected to the Magnolia Board of Aldermen but was unable to attend the inauguration when he was arrested and jailed on the day of the ceremony.
