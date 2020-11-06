KPCB hosting countywide cleanup Saturday

Keep Pike County Beautiful will host an all-day countywide clean up Saturday starting at City Hall.
Supplies, such as garbage bags, high visibility vests, gloves and grabbers can be picked up upon registration from 8 to 10 a.m. at City Hall. The cleanup was sponsored by the McComb Rotary Club, Scenic Rivers Alliance and Waste Management.
McComb Mayor Quordianiah Lockley, who has been pushing a cleanup program for the city, encouraged residents of McComb to participate in the countywide cleanup, noting that it takes a community effort to keep a county clean of litter.
“It is important,” he said of participating in Saturday’s cleanup, “But it is more important to start educating our communities and getting our communities involved in the clean up.”
He said he hopes church communities, local leaders and schools can get involved in not only the countywide cleanup but his effort to continually pick up litter in the city.
“It is going to take all of us to come together to clean up the city of McComb and the Pike County,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.