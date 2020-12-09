South Pike officials hope a new program will help the district be better able to fill teaching vacancies with quality teachers.
The school board approved an agreement Thursday with William Carey University on mentoring students and providing dual credit courses, with the aim of getting students admitted to WCU’s teacher education program.
Qualifying students may be hired as teacher assistants at South Pike while they study at Carey and receive a teacher assistant scholarship — equivalent to half-tuition, Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said — and those students must agree to work with the district for three years following graduation.
The district agrees to give those students preference in hiring for any open positions there might be after the students graduate and are licensed.
In other business, the board:
• Approved student clubs and activities at the junior high and high schools. Scott said they would meet as they ordinarily would, except with social distancing.
• Approved an emergency purchase for computer network infrastructure. Synergetics submitted the lower of two quotes, about $291,000.
• Received policies for review on board authority and membership, trademarks, the school day, board member visits to schools, board procedures, executive sessions, school board reports, board member conflicts, general school administration goals and objectives, appointed superintendent separation and administrative intern programs.
• Postponed action on a fundraiser for consideration later.
• Hired Flozell Johnson as custodian, replacing Anthony May; Tommy McNickles as substitute bus driver; Kelisha Turner as ticket seller; Cathy Wuerzer as Osyka Elementary School’s yearbook sponsor; and high school counselor Tyrone Varnado as boys and girls powerlifting coach.
