TYLERTOWN — Tylertown High and Elementary schools both have designs on rating in the C range once scores on state testing are evaluated and released this summer.
Both principals, Dr. Ronald Morgan and Dr. Felecia Prince, believe they have a good chance at making the step up from D ratings, but there are obstacles, not least of which is the economic condition of Walthall County.
“We have Delta-level poverty,” Morgan told the school board Tuesday. “There’s not much we can do about that, except meet our students where they are and bring them up a little bit.”
Proficiency levels on average on state tests at the high school, which houses seventh to 12th grades, are low, with none reaching 50% in reading, math, history or science, though the trend line has been generally upward.
Only in history is the proficiency level projected to be lower than in 2016-17.
Growth is a good metric for the school, however, with growth overall in reading and math hovering at or slightly above 50% since 2016-2017, and growth among the 25% lowest performing students approaching 70%.
Growth is projected to be somewhat less this year, due to the challenges of online instruction, with overall growth around 40% in reading and math, and near 60% for the bottom 25% of students in reading. Growth for the bottom 25% in math is still projected to be about 67%.
One of the bases of the problem for the high school is that students arrive there with an average reading level consistent with fourth grade, about two years below what it should be. The level has grown since 2012 from the first month of fourth grade to the last month of fourth grade.
“Is it the curriculum? Is it poverty?” Morgan asked. “I don’t know. I’m not trying to blame anybody, but we’ve got to fix this as a district.”
Schools and districts are rated on a scale that gives points for proficiency, growth and growth specifically by the bottom 25% of students. High schools are also rated based on graduation rate; students passing accelerated courses such as Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate program or industry certification courses; and college and career readiness as measured largely by ACT scores.
All of those areas specific to high schools are expected to improve this year, with an expected graduation rate of about 85% and college and career readiness almost double the rate of five years ago at 37%.
The raw score for the high school in 2016-17 was 502 out of 1,000, which equated to a D rating. The next year, the school slipped to a 478, for an F rating, but then rebounded in 2018-2019 to a 539 score, again a D.
Morgan said he’s projecting a C this year, with a 609 score, well above the lowest C score of 585.
He noted that the 2018-19 year, with the 50-point jump in the school’s score, was ironically when the high school was tabbed to enter the school improvement process, even though that was also a year in which the school’s teachers received money from the state for the improvement in student performance.
While the school overall improved, the state measures the performance of subgroups of students as well. Morgan said the school was put on improvement specifically for the lagging performance of Black students and economically disadvantaged students.
He noted that most of the school’s students actually pass the state tests, but that doesn’t guarantee the school any points on the rating scale.
“We had an algebra teacher that tested a block of students a couple of weeks ago, and they had a 100% passing rate,” he said. “They can all pass, and you can get no points for it. If there’s no proficiency and no growth ... we don’t get any points when they score basic.”
Board members Deloris Breland and Linda Metz, who are both former district teachers, said they had seen students come up to their grade levels when they were still teaching — Breland at Dexter, Metz at THS — as behind as Morgan described.
“It’s same old problem,” Breland said.
“It’s never been fixed,” Metz added. “How do we do that?”
“It’s nobody’s fault,” Morgan said. “We’re getting growth, but we’re not getting catch-up growth.”
Morgan suggest improving remediation strategies and finding ways to reduce staff turnover.
Board member Bobbie Lewis raised the possibility of supplements for teachers in hard-to-staff subjects, which district officials have discussed before.
“We’ve just never agreed” on that, Superintendent Wade Carney said. “We’ve talked about something for the new teachers, but then, what about the ones that have been here?”
Prince said the elementary school has been rated D since 2016-17, It had a raw score of 280 in the last tested year, 2018-19, and needs a 328 or higher to reach a C.
Proficiency at the elementary school appears to have dropped some over the past year, based on computer assessment programs like iReady, Growth held steady or improved at some levels and dropped in others.
Still, Prince set a goal of scoring about 335 on the rating scale, which “is not the bottom, but it’s still a low C.”
She said she would have liked to have a teacher or teachers who could have focused on online students this year, so teachers with students in classrooms could keep their focus there.
Board members discussed hiring math and reading coaches to boost instruction in those areas, whether by trying to use federal funds or shifting funds currently used to pay consultants that spend a small number of days in the district for each school.
The district has one reading coach on staff now.
