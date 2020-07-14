TYLERTOWN — Aldermen decided at Tuesday’s meeting to pursue deep cleaning for town buildings.
The board was notified by former supervisor Fred Magee Jr. of a grant program that would pay for town buildings to be cleaned and disinfected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Magee owns a business that provides those services.
Board attorney Joe Stinson presented the plan to the board in Magee’s absence.
Stinson said if the grant did not fully cover the cost, the town would not be liable for the remainder.
The board unanimously approved applying for the grant.
Aldermen also made annual appointments of department heads and employees for the next year.
Almost all of the appointments were reappointments of the incumbents.
One change was mayor pro tempore, which passed from Alderwoman Mary Lib Duncan to Alderwoman Stormy Jefferson.
Other appointments included:
• Board attorney Joe Stinson.
• City clerk, tax collector and municipal court clerk Lori Hawn.
• Deputy city clerk Aquaria McCray.
• Police Chief Brandon Bright.
• Public works director Steve Brumfield.
• Fire Chief Joe Stinson.
• Fire department clerk Bridget Piper.
• Municipal Judge Ryan Bruhl.
• Public defender Pam Nelson.
• Prosecutor Mark Holmes.
• Court clerks Bright and Takisha Jackson.
• Board of Zoning Adjustment member Catherine Walker, three-year term.
• Committee chairs: Sanitation and Intergovernmental Affairs, Jefferson; Public Safety and General Government, Alderman Doug Walker; Public Grounds, Buildings and Maintenance, and Parks and Recreation, Alderwoman Carolyn Magee; Streets and Lighting, Duncan; Water and Sewer, Alderman Fred Lambert.
• Employee roster.
• Election Commissioner Molly Lee.
In other business, Hawn reported receipts of $97,937 to the general fund, $3,470 in lease payments and $164,272 to the water and sewer funds.
Expenditures included $132,443 from the general fund, $26,848 from the sanitation fund and $27,564 from the water and sewer funds.
