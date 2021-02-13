McComb selectmen announced they took disciplinary action against an employee following a 90- minute closed-door meeting Thursday that ended after the public works director left visibly upset.
Selectman Devante Johnson called the meeting along with Selectman Donovan Hill, who did not attend, to discuss personnel matters.
Johnson made the motion to seek unspecified disciplinary action and Selectman Ronnie Brock seconded, leading the board to vote 5-0 to reprimand the employee, with selectmen Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams voting in favor.
No board member reached would go on the record about who the action was against and why, or what the disciplinary action entailed.
Besides the board, its attorney Angela Cockerham and interim city administrator Ebony Ross, who attended by phone, the only other city officials to step into the meeting were Human Resources Director Donjurea Davis, who said she had to there to provide records, and Public Works Director Alice Barnes.
Barnes, who had arrived to the meeting in a city truck, stepped out of the closed board room and asked Police Chief Garland Ward to give her a ride home.
Before leaving, she told other employees that she would be unavailable and that she would see them soon.
“It is a personnel matter,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said when asked about specifics on the board’s vote.
The meeting comes as the city braces for a winter storm that would affect public streets and utilities.
Asked if the decision would affect the city’s preparedness, Lockley said, “All I can say on the record is with the storm coming, we will be prepared for whatever hits us.”
In another matter, the city board implemented a new seating arrangement in the board room out of COVID-19 precautions.
Lockley made one chair per row in the audience section to space out the department heads in attendance. He then placed chairs six feet apart for the city attorney and selectmen, noting that only two selectmen can sit on either side of the board room table.
That arrangement left two selectmen in the audience space with microphones.
Lockley said the changes needed to be made to illustrate to the city’s residents that the board means business in following its own executive orders mandating social distancing and mask wearing.
To accommodate the change, the board voted to close the public meeting to the audience, opting instead to use its Facebook live stream to keep the public involved.
