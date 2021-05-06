LIBERTY — With two full-time police officers leaving May 14, aldermen voted Tuesday to hire three part-time officers, with a fourth potentially on the way.
New police chief Ed Schwing recommended hiring Mike Sharp, Felder Smith and Shawn Tyler.
Sharp is a former Mississippi Department of Transportation law enforcement officer and Public Service Commission pipeline inspector.
Smith is assistant Osyka police chief and will mainly work nights in Liberty.
Tyler is a part-time Summit police officer and a McComb police officer who plans to leave that post soon.
Smith and Tyler had not submitted formal applications as of Tuesday, so the aldermen’s approval was pending that.
Schwing said he’s also talking to another officer about working part-time.
“Ed’s been working double-duty being short-handed, so he needs a break,” said Mayor Pat Talbert.
In other business, aldermen:
• Learned from town clerk Shawn Felder that Saturday is the last day to register to vote in the June 8 municipal elections. Town Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday to allow people to vote. Absentee voting is open until May 29.
• Scheduled a public hearing 5 p.m. June 1 for a zoning change request at Tower Hill Subdivision Lot 35 along Highway 569 North. Aubrey Blalock wants to change the lot from residential to commercial so his granddaughters, Shelby Gurney and Karson Blalock, can open a beauty shop.
• Approved travel for town superintendent John Wilkinson to attend a three-day rural water association conference at Biloxi in June.
