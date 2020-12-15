McComb officials are working on placing additional stop signs on the intersection of North Cherry Street and Avenue F, following residents voicing their concerns over the frequent wrecks in the area.
Selectman Devante Johnson, whose ward includes the intersection, brought up the issue earlier this month. He asked Deputy Police Chief Rodney Nordstorm to inspect the intersection.
Johnson said five wrecks had occurred in the area in the span of a month.
Police Chief Garland Ward said he spent some time monitoring the intersection last Wednesday and he believes the location needs the change.
“There have been several accidents there since I became chief,” he said. “I went out there and watched for speeding for about 15 minutes, and I felt it would be a good spot for a four-way stop.”
With Ward’s authorization, the order went to Public Works Director Alice Barnes. She said the city already had the two signs needed to turn the intersection into a four-way stop — but not the poles.
“As soon as we get them in, they will go up,” Barnes said, adding that she believed they would be up by next week.
Ward noted that once the signs are installed, patrols in the area will be increased as people become accustomed to the new stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.