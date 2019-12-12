Market: Let us do the cooking

The holiday season is a time for families to get together and enjoy each other’s company.
And the center of attention that really brings everybody together is the meal on the dining table, or buffet, or kitchen counter.
What could be better thancooking that big meal? Letting McComb Market cook it instead.
“Ham and dressing dinners and sweet potato pie are our top sellers at Christmas,” market Assistant Manager John Hillyard said.
And why not, when the price is right? A family ham dinner is just $59, with a boneless ham, 5-pound cornbread dressing or 4.5-pound sweet potato casserole, a quart of either sweet peas or green beans, 16 ounces of turkey gravy, and apple or sweet potato pie and 12 fresh-baked rolls.
The meal can be upgraded to a spiral ham for just $69, or shrunk to dinner for two for just $49.
Those who prefer chicken or turkey can get similar meals at similar prices with the clucker or gobbler instead.
If there are going to be lots of extra human gobblers around the table, the Markets have added what they say is their largest holiday dinner ever, including a turkey and a ham, 5 pounds of dressing, 4.5 pounds of sweet potato casserole, a 5-pound pan of sweet peas or green beans, two quarts of turkey gravy, a sweet potato pie, an apple pie and two dozen rolls for $139.
If that’s not enough, you can order more meats, sides and desserts a la carte.
For some truly decadent tastes, one of the store’s specialty bread puddings should hit the spot, including the wedding cake bread pudding with white chocolate sauce, and the sweet potato and pecan pie bread puddings, which both come with pecan praline sauce.
Orders for Christmas have to be picked up by 5 p.m. Dec. 24. The store will lock its doors at 6 p.m. and be closed Christmas day.
“I’m extremely proud of the team we have working in this building,” Hillyard said. “We want to get all our folks home to be with their families.”
Beyond the meal preparation, Hillyard said the store has a new floral department that can create table centerpieces or arrangements for events from weddings to funerals.
And back among the food sections, Hillyard said the store has specialty cheeses available and coming soon.
The slightly spicy Louisiana Lagniappe cheese is available now, and was part of the Taste of the Holidays sampling event on Tuesday. It’s a Markets exclusive for two years.
Coming in February will be a strawberry cheddar, which will be a Markets exclusive for six months.
And not long into the new year, the store will get into the swing of making king cakes for the Mardi Gras season.
