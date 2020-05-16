Pike and Lincoln counties appear to be experiencing relatively similar rates of coronavirus infection, but deaths in Lincoln County outnumber those in Pike County likely because of nursing home outbreaks, according to state health data.
“The majority of our cases, as far as deaths are concerned, have been occurring in nursing home environments,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Friday.
In response to the severity of outbreaks in nursing homes, state health department officials will test every nursing home resident or employee for coronavirus over a two-week period. Dobbs said there will be about 27,000 people included in the scheme.
The number of cases in Pike County increased by one to 174 with no additional deaths Friday afternoon, while neighboring Lincoln County recorded a 17th death and three additional infections for a total of 197, state health data shows.
Despite having recorded a similar number of infections and population, officials in Lincoln County have documented seven more coronavirus deaths than in Pike County. The difference appears to come from nursing home outbreaks.
A severe coronavirus outbreak sickened many residents and forced a facility evacuation at Silver Cross Health and Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven in April. Residents were treated in a makeshift ICU before the facility was overwhelmed and administrators arranged for the transfer of patients to 10 different medical centers around the state.
There are more cases identified among nursing home residents in Lincoln County, which is the apparent reason for the increased death count there.
On April 30, Pike County had recorded 143 infections while Lincoln County had recorded 141.
Since the first recorded outbreak, Lincoln County has tallied 67 infections among nursing home residents — 20 of them since April 30 alone. Of Lincoln County’s 17 deaths, 13 have been at nursing homes.
By comparison, Pike County has just 14 total cases among nursing home residents, five of whom died as a result of contracting coronavirus.
Only two of the nursing home infections were recorded since April 30. Half of the county’s 10 deaths are among nursing home residents.
In the past week, Lincoln County identified 18 new infections while Pike County’s total increased by 11, with just four of those identified in the last six days.
Counties with higher numbers of infections among nursing home residents also appear to have generally higher numbers of total cases and deaths, regardless of their population. This may help explain the severity of illness in Lincoln County compared to Pike County.
Amite County has recorded just six infections among nursing home residents and 41 total since March 11. Nearby Wilkinson County saw an early surge in cases, but has since reported five infections among nursing home residents and 78 countywide. Walthall County has recorded only 44 cases, none among nursing home residents.
But similarly rural Holmes County in northern Mississippi has recorded 278 infections, 51 of which were among nursing home residents. Nursing home infections also account for nine of that county’s 19 coronavirus deaths.
In other news, Gov. Tate Reeves announced a new executive order allowing tattoo parlors to open with similar restrictions to barber shops and hair salons — mandating deep cleaning, the wearing of masks and other protective equipment, and banning walk-in service.
“Please continue to protect yourself. Please continue to protect your family and your loved one,” Reeves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.