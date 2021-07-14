Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in south McComb late Saturday night as gunmen sprayed bullets into five cars.
The incident was one of three shootings and two burglaries police responded to in recent days.
At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Beech and Venable streets, where two people were wounded, Chief Detective Sgt. Victoria Carter said.
Perry Harrell was shot in his left foot and Denzel Horton was shot in the right knee, she said. They both went to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center for treatment.
She said bystanders who were not injured included three juveniles and seven adults.
Police collected 50 casings from five different caliber guns at the scene, according to Carter. She would not release the make and type of the guns but confirmed that handguns and other weapons were used.
The vehicles that were shot included a 2005 Ford Focus, 2009 Nissan Altima, 2005 Pontiac Grand Am, 2010 Ford Crown Vic and a 2013 Kia Optima.
The night before, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe was shot three times in the 500 block of Summit Street. Police collected seven 40-caliber shell casings at the scene.
Another drive-by shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Parklane Apartments. Carter said no one was injured after gunmen fired off five rounds into a Nissan Maxima, including two 9mm rounds and three 40mm rounds.
The vehicle’s driver’s side door, headlight and front and back windshields were shot out. There are no suspects, Carter said.
In other news, the department is looking for a 27-year-old McComb man in connection with a March 25 shooting death on Summit Street.
The Enterprise-Journal previously reported Jarvis Miller, 28, was shot at least five times and killed after an argument in a convenience store parking lot on Summit Street.
The department identified Frecardo Raushaud Brown as a person of interest in the death at the time and is still searching for him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (601) 684-3214 or the anonymous Crimestoppers tip line at (888) 755-8810.
Meanwhile, police are investigating two recent burglarizes.
Carter said an apartment at Delaware Gardens Apartments was left unintentionally unlocked while the renters were away Thursday night. When the occupants returned the next morning, they found their apartment door ajar and multiple items missing.
Speakers, a 5-gallon bucket of paint with rollers and brushes, bed sheets and comforters, drinks and blinds were taken.
In a Saturday afternoon burglary on Broadway, someone broke into a 2014 Jaguar and took a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson.
Police Chief Garland Ward noted guns are a target of burglars and asked residents to not leave any firearms in their vehicles because intruders will “pass up” money, computers and other items and look for weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.