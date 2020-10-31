A judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man who was electrocuted while working on a Pike County road project.
Tony James Jr., 28, of Vaiden died in the April 4, 2017, incident on Magnolia-Progress Road.
James’ mother, Sheila Gayden McGee, filed suit in Pike County Circuit Court against his employer Magco Inc. of Laurel, Magco owner Tim Hall, Magnolia Electric Power Association, Neel-Shaffer Engineers and Planners Inc., Pike County, Miss., county engineer Chad Toles and unknown defendants A-D.
All defendants were dropped from the suit except Pike County, Toles and the unknown defendants.
James was working for Magco to replace a culvert on the State Aid road project when the accident occurred.
“James and a construction crew employed by Magco were preparing to stop work for the day when they were instructed by their supervisor to move a water pump from its location near a creek to a different location,” according to a summary of the case by Judge David Strong.
“Earlier in the day, the crew had moved the pump to the creek location by hand. However, at the end of the day, the crew decided to move the pump using an easier method, specifically by using an on-site crane operated by Neal Roberts.
“While moving the pump, the crew attempted to lift the pump over a nearby power line. When the ball of the crane was lowered, James grabbed a cable to attach it to the pump and was electrocuted.”
Strong ruled that Pike County and Toles are entitled to immunity under the Mississippi Tort Claims Act, which says:
“A governmental entity and its employees acting within the course and scope of their employment or duties shall not be liable for any claim arising out of an injury caused by a dangerous condition on property of the governmental entity that was not caused by the negligent or other wrongful conduct of an employee of the governmental entity or of which the governmental entity did not have notice.”
To bypass the immunity, the plaintiff must show the existence of a dangerous condition which the governmental entity caused or had notice of.
“In the case at hand, no act of Pike County nor Toles caused the dangerous condition that resulted in the injury and death of James,” Strong wrote in granting the defendants’ request for a summary judgment. “Further, Pike County and Toles had no notice of a dangerous condition on the worksite.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.