LIBERTY — Amite County School District Superintendent Don Cuevas said he is planning for school next year as if it will begin on time in August.
Until then, academic packets are going out every Thursday, and students are going to continue with online learning through at least the end of July, he told school board trustees Thursday.
Additionally, staff maintain the feeding program and will throughout the summer Monday through Friday.
“We’re working on wrapping up the school year despite the circumstances, finding the ‘new normal,’ “ Cuevas said.
So far, he’s brought to the district a collaborative approach to data-analytics, one that he swears by and said paid dividends in the past as he worked to improve the accountability rating of schools in Hancock and Harrison counties.
Coming into the position in early January, Cuevas had high hopes for districtwide improvement on state testing this spring, but in light of the crisis, he’s had to become more creative.
“You know, I saw us as a B school next year, after state testing,” Cuevas said. “Now I guess we’ll just have to skip right over the B. We are going to be an A-rated school district next year.”
That’s a strong statement, especially for a district that was F-rated in the previous academic year, but one that Cuevas said he feels confident in making.
Over the past six months, he has regularly praised the work of district principals and teachers and their willingness to listen, learn and to work together to solve problems. He said their efforts translate to improved student performance and consistent growth.
Cuevas said results from intermittent benchmark testing give him confidence that student performance is improving overall and he’s using that data to prepare for the upcoming school year.
“We want our district to be an A school district, so the kids get what they need academically and athletically” he said. “We’re going to get the kids back in and back to work again.”
Parents and students have bought in to the idea of distance learning and use of the academic packets. Cuevas said there has been a positive and strong response to both, and that students are gaining remediation on important skills. He said the feeding program is also consistently utilized by those in need.
“We’re going to jump into next year with both feet,” Cuevas said. “And that’s what we’re preparing for.”
Board president James Copeland said he’s excited to move forward and see the district make continued progress.
“One of these days we’re going to get back to normal — whatever that might be,” he said.
In other business, trustees:
• Hired elementary school social worker Danisha Quin, part-time athletic director Thaddeus Peters, bus driver and teacher assistant Ella Robinson and bus driver and janitor James Robinson.
• Approved student transfers for special circumstances for Madison and Jacob Brown, Blake Smithers, Emily Edwards, Adam Johnson, Anthony Brandy and Trent Wallace.
