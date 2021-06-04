Hope restored

Preservationists joined railroad museum officials for a better look at the inside of the burned McComb Railroad Depot Museum on Thursday morning and were pleasantly surprised to find that many of the items in parts of the building survived Sunday’s devastating fire.
“If you look around, I was encouraged,” said museum director Ralph Price.
Many of the contents in the southernmost portion of the building — an old freight room that had been converted into exhibit space — were mostly intact, although they weathered some smoke and water damage and accumulated a layer of soot.
The wooden benches in the lobby of the waiting room next to the museum also appeared to be miraculously unscathed.
“Those oak benches are kind of a signature symbol of our waiting room,” Price said.
He was hopeful some of the less damaged parts of the 120-year-old building could be restored.
“Really, what we envision is the first two rooms there may be some updates, but essentially we’ll be able to re-establish the original museum,” he said.
Price said he and Tommy Catchings, a woodworker with experience in preserving historic documents and items, determined that the oak waiting room floor also can be salvaged.
“We feel like the entire floor of the Amtrak waiting room can be salvaged for either a remodel or new construction,” Price said. “We can use that same floor.
“Everything original to that building that we can save will either go back into that building or another structure that replaces it.”
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History came to the museum to get a glimpse of what was left and to advise museum officials on how to preserve the surviving artifacts.
“I’m happy to see some of the artifacts still intact,” said Cindy Garner, the museums division director for the MDAH.
Garner is familiar with the museum and has helped show volunteers in the past how to best preserve and display historic artifacts, starting with co-founder Winnie Len Howell.
“I’ve worked with Winnie Len since about 2002 on different things about how to make it a little more professional,” she said. “They’ve done tremendous work. They’re my example that I always use for a really good volunteer-run museum.”
Price said MDAH officials are returning to McComb next week to help train volunteers on cleaning and preserving the rescued artifacts.
“We have always used them as a resource. Mrs. Winnie Len has a very good relationship with the Department of Archives and History and they worked with her for the 18 years she was director,” Price said. “They know the efforts we’ve put in to make it a first-class museum.”
Price said the fire represents a rare opportunity for some MDAH staffers to help restore items of historical significance after a disaster.
“They don’t see a tragedy like this every day and I think they are very interested in helping us restore everything as they possibly can,” he said.
MDAH conservator Katie Etre also was hopeful about the possibility of saving the artifacts and outlined the process.
“First what you do is you arrange them by priority, kind of like you’re doing triage in a hospital,” she said. “It would be things that are the most sooty, the things that are organize — wood and cloth and things like that because it’s going to be the most affected, things that really delicate, things that have intricate designs. These are all things that will be damaged by the soot.”
She said it’s important to remove the soot as quickly as possible before it turns acidic and causes further damage. A dry brush, canned air or vacuum will help prevent unintentionally rubbing in soot and damaging the pieces even further, she said.
“Get any loose soot off without rubbing the soot in because soot can be very abrasive, and from there evaluate and see if you need to wash something off with a very mild detergent,” she said.
Some of this preservation can be done by volunteers, she said.
“I think some of it, if we give them some guidance, can be done by volunteers,” Etre said. “Or they’ll have to hire a conservator.
“It’s usually best to hire a conservator. You can do a lot of damage by best intentions.”
Garner had high hopes that the museum would return through the help of motivated volunteers.
“They’ll come back,” she said. “They seem to have the right attitude of ‘We’re going to take care of this.’ ”
In other developments, fire investigators with the depot’s insurance company inspected the site on Thursday, a day after the State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the fire had been intentionally set.
Markez Belmont Smith, 20, the man accused of setting to the depot, was expected to have a bond hearing in city court today.
Smith told police he set the fire after he got kicked out of his house and became distraught.
Price said he’s not sure what other circumstances Smith may have faced and said “any energy I have is going to be positive” and focused on restoring the museum.
“It’s not something I can get angry about because I don’t understand it,” he said of Smith’s situation. “Something good will come out of this.”
