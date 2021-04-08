LIBERTY — Kahnville Road in Amite County is one step closer to getting a new $1.2 million bridge over Ellis Creek just north of Causey Lane.
Dozer LLC will build the bridge for $1,143,874.05, the lower of two bids opened by county engineer David Cothren at Monday’s supervisors meeting.
Dozer’s bid was 12% over the engineer’s estimate given to the county, which put the bridge’s cost at $1,018,012.50. Bids that are 10% over estimated cost require state approval for supervisors to accept, which Cothren was able to get before the meeting’s end.
TL Wallace Construction submitted a $1,234,333.95 bid.
Local Systems Bridge Project state funds will cover the portion of the work done by Dozer, but the county has to foot the bill for the state-required surfacing and striping work as well as for moving utilities during construction.
The $59,116 estimated for surfacing and striping will come from the District 2 road and bridge fund.
The over $8,000 estimated for Entergy to remove power lines during construction will come from the district fund too, but may be reimbursed through LSBP.
Supervisors took Kahnville Road off the State Aid Road system last fall to qualify it for LSBP money and begin the project’s approval process.
Also at Monday’s meeting, supervisors:
• Extended Smithdale Volunteer Fire Department’s voting precinct lease at $200 a year for 10 years. Supervisor Warren Leake said he is going to discuss with the department’s leaders raising the rate, which can be amended later.
• Approved E-911 Director Grant McCurley to buy a hydraulic hose and hydraulic fluid for Jaws of Life equipment replacement at $800 and 15 batteries for handheld radios at $1,470. Both will come from the county’s volunteer fire department fund.
• Discussed their plans to attend the Mississippi Association of Supervisors annual convention from June 14-17.
