GLOSTER — Aldermen expressed delight Tuesday with the new paving and striping job on Main Street, and the paving of several streets around town.
Aldermen approved a payment of $93,492 to W.E. Blain & Sons for Main Street from a Small Municipality Grant, and $105,587 for other paving.
“Main Street is looking great,” said alderwoman Betty Green. “Everything turned out wonderful on that.”
She suggested going to parallel rather than angled parking in the future.
“The other streets that we have going along are great,” she added.
Green also said the recent Halloween trunk-or-treat went well.
“Overall, everything’s been going good, and I want everybody to know they’re doing a good job,” she said.
Mayor Jerry Norwood echoed her remarks, and thanked board attorney Angela Cockerham for her work on the Main Street grant.
“We can all thank Angela big-time for Main Street because she worked really hard for that,” Norwood said.
He also praised Police Chief Terry Boss for the Oct. 12 “National Night Out with Police” event.
In other business, the board:
• Learned from Ralph Price of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi that health insurance premiums will go up 14.6 percent if they don’t adjust the policy, such as raising deductibles. Price said the town can save 3 percent by agreeing to have a tobacco-free workplace. Aldermen tabled the matter but said they will agree to the tobacco-free plan.
• Renewed general liability insurance with Bubba Foster and Matt Lewis for $8,219, down from $9,101.
• Received just one bid for a used patrol car, $177 from Lynn’s Enterprise LLC of Purvis, which aldermen rejected.
• Hired Patricia Freal as town housekeeper.,
• Amended the budget to cover $1,000 for housekeeping and $2,963 for a stove and refrigerator purchased from Lowe’s for the National Guard armory building.
• Hired Melvin McDowell, Alice Porter, Calvin Ross and Jack Daniel Lowry Jr. part-time with the street, gas and water department.
• Agreed to participate in the Mississippi Municipal League Local Government Debt Collection Program to help collect delinquent utility bills and fines. Aldermen appointed assistant town clerk Sholanda Weathersby as program coordinator and agreed to send her to a class Nov. 15 in Jackson.
• Agreed to pay $950 for town superintendent Gary Sterling and two employees to take natural gas operators qualification classes online instead of making multiple trips to Jackson, La.
• Approved travel for town clerk Monzella Tickles to a three-day workshop at Jackson in December.
• Approved a $46,887 contract with Dungan Engineering and $40,000 with The Ferguson Group for work on a new Community Development Block Grant to renovate the sewage lagoon.
• Approved the annual $1,000 donation to the Gloster Chamber of Commerce.
• Agreed to advertise to hire a full-time police officer and part-time dispatcher.
• Approved a Tax Increment Financing bond resolution, agreeing to sell a $250,000 bond for the new Piggly-Wiggly grocery store.
• Agreed to send a letter to Lanis Tobias instructing him to clean up his property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.