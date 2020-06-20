Records spur questions

Public records about last weekend’s fatal shooting on Summit Street reveal a story much more complicated than McComb police originally indicated.
Though police had not confirmed it Friday, the records a describe a third person as receiving an unspecified major injury in the 1:30 a.m. Saturday shooting. A fourth person also is listed as a victim, but there is no description of injuries.
The records also indicate that there are two others suspected in the shooting along with McComb resident Gary D. Hodges, 27.
Hodges surrendered to police two days after the shooting. He is charged with the first-degree murder of Nolan Wells, 25, of McComb, as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police documents, which the municipal court charged $72 to obtain and took nearly a week to compile amid repeated requests, describe an apparent drive-by shooting in which multiple people in two separate vehicles fired shots into several other vehicles. None of those details were previously reported by detectives.
Municipal court staff were initially opposed to releasing the records, arguing that the topic was sensitive and that detectives may not like the public to know the information. These documents are public record.
Detective Victoria Carter said earlier this week that police believe there was one suspect and two victims. But the documents show there were three suspected shooters — Hodges and two other men — plus eight victims, not two as stated by police.
Carter said Wells was shot in the lower back, while another man, Deviyon Lodrigue, 21, of McComb was shot in the arm after an argument, in which the men were not involved, turned violent outside of M&P Daiquiri around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The bar is supposed to be closed by midnight, according to its posted hours of operation.
Investigators said the victims were not part of the argument.
A second man, listed as a suspect in the documents, was included in the roster of people being held in the Pike County jail. But there was no associated information on charges filed against him or whether bond had been set.
Carter did not respond to repeated requests for information Friday.
In additon to the murder and aggravated assault charges, records also list four counts of “shooting at a motor vehicle or transportation facility,” although those charges have not been formally filed against Hodges and the other two suspects, according to jail records.
There are also unfiled charges listed as disorderly conduct/ and tresspassing at a business.
Several vehicles at the lounge sustained damage from gunshots.
The documents list vehicles belonging to victims: a grey 2015 Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes in the rear bumper, rear window and in the driver side rear tire; a silver 2018 Chevrolet Silverado from Louisiana with a bullet hole in the hood; a white 2010 Honda Accord with a bullet hole in the trunk; and a white 2013 Mercedes sedan with multiple bullet holes in the rear drivers door.
An unknown model Nissan car and another vehicle of unknown make, model and color are listed as driven by the three suspected shooters.
The records note that multiple victims and witnesses were present at the scene when police arrived, but the content of discussions between them and detectives are not included in the report.
Carter refused to identify the weapon used in the fatal shooting, allowing only that it was a semi-automatic handgun. Police documents do not note the type of weapon recovered at the scene.
Hodges will have a preliminary hearing July 1 at 1 p.m. before Municipal Judge Brandon Frazier. He has been denied bond.
