Natural-cause deaths a concern as people shelter

While the coronavirus pandemic has become a problem too big to ignore, there’s a quiet epidemic following in its wake: Doctors are noticing an unsettling trend in the number of people dying of preventable causes and chronic illnesses in their homes because they’re not seeking treatment.
Across the nation, many are succumbing to heart attacks and strokes and other health issues that could be prevented.
Dr. Craig Adams, the chairman of surgery for Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, said the number of people going to the emergency room with cardiovascular symptoms has considerably decreased since aggressive social distancing guidelines began.
But he noted underlying health issues remain. People are still having heart attacks. People still have diabetes. People still smoke.
Adams noted that on any given night, the New York City coroner will collect around 20 to 30 bodies of patients who died of natural causes. Last week, the coroner’s office there picked up around 150.
“They’re not dying of COVID-19,” Adams said. “They’re dying of what we think of as natural causes.”
Adams said cardiac arrest deaths increased significantly since social distancing guidelines began in New York City, according to angioplasty.org, an online group of cardiac physicians.
Since most of those deaths are preventable, Adams pleaded for people with known heart disease who are experiencing symptoms, including chest pain or heart palpitations, to seek treatment. He said people are not likely to be exposed to coronavirus in the emergency room.
“Thank goodness, here in our tri-county area, we are not a hotspot,” he said. “It’s OK to come to the hospital.”
Adams said coronavirus patients aren’t even being directed to the emergency room, because the ER is for serious emergencies that require immediate treatment. Patients with the virus are triaged at a drive-up cough and fever clinic, he noted.
“They’re not coming into the ER because they’re afraid,” he said.
The hospital is not overwhelmed by the coronavirus and patients aren’t in danger of exposure to it when they seek emergency medical attention, he said.
Adams said Southwest has 25 ventilators and only two of them were in use as of Wednesday.
“You’re going to be seen appropriately, you’re going to be triaged appropriately,” he said.
Adams said those in the medical community take extreme precautions to prepare for crises, but that the reality is much different from the scenario. Those planning measures are what influenced the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to issue guidelines on suspending elective procedures.
“We need all hands on deck, we need anesthesia machines, we need those nurses for a possible surge in flu patients,” he said.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will meet again Tuesday to discuss changing the guidelines handed down to health care facilities on elective procedures.
He said Mississippi, which is projected to reach its peak number of infections on Saturday, is looking toward the back side of the curve, and it’s important to consider allowing certain important elective procedures again.
Adams noted a surgery he performed Wednesday to remove cancer from a patient’s lung could be considered elective, as could other important procedures that shouldn’t be delayed.
“It’s OK to come to the hospital for important, serious health reasons,” Adams said. “Overboard is good, initially, but we’ve got to get back to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.