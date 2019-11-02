A Tylertown official is suspended with pay following his arrest in a prostitution sting in Stone County.
Public Works Director Michael Grubbs, 54, was charged Oct. 21 with felony enticement of a child for sex after he and seven others were arrested at a motel in Wiggins by agents with the Pine Belt Human Trafficking Task Force.
Grubbs was released from jail after posting $100,000 bond.
Tylertown Mayor Ed Hughes said Friday morning that Grubbs has been suspended with pay, as is standard, until the city board meets again to discuss his employment. The board is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday.
Hughes did not provide additional comment, citing personnel considerations.
The human trafficking task force arrested eight individuals who were involved in the attempt to solicit sex on an internet page from who they believed to be a 14-year-old.
Wiggins Police Chief Matt Barnett said the Wiggins Police Department participated in the sting at a Wiggins motel along with several other state and local agencies that comprise the task force.
“It was a cooperative operation between a number of organizations,” he said.
Tacuma Burt, 44, and Anthony Ronayne, 30, both of Gulfport, were charged with felony promoting prostitution.
Jasmine Patton, 31, of Biloxi, and Sakeenal Shannon, 22, and Guadalupe Laborde, 36, both from Gulfport, were charged with misdemeanor prostitution.
Two Bay St. Louis men, David Therrien, 31, and Jarrod Alexander, 36, were charged with misdemeanor procuring prostitution.
