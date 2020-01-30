The lottery — in its entirety — has arrived in Mississippi.
Scratch-off tickets were made available for sale by approved vendors in late November, and today marks the first official day of sales of Powerball and MegaMillions tickets.
Powerball and MegaMillions tickets are available for purchase at more than 1,400 retailers statewide, and business owners are looking forward to another bump in sales.
Buffalo Services vice president Benjamin Van Cleave said he’s looking forward to the rollout of the big-money games because he sees it as an opportunity to get more customers through the door.
He said sales are all set to go at B-Kwik locations, with staff already trained on lottery procedure and Powerball and MegaMillions terminals already installed.
Van Cleave said he was a bit worried about the effects scratch-offs would have on sales of items with higher profit margins, but the scratch-offs ended up increasing sales in other areas.
“Customer counts are actually up,” he said. “It was beneficial in the first rollout.”
He said he expects scratch-off sales to decline, especially as the value of the various jackpots increases. He said that isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but that retailers also can expect a 6% cut of ticket sales. Even a small percentage of millions of dollars sounds like a decent payday to just about anybody, and the more excitement there is around the lottery, the more ticket sales shop owners can expect.
The real money in the lottery for business owners, however, is attracting foot traffic.
And because of the quick service nature of convenience stores, Van Cleave hopes the sale of lottery tickets will help his business attract customers and keep them away from stores that don’t sell the tickets.
Van Cleave said one of the biggest impacts may be felt statewide due to lottery sales disbursements that will be allocated to the support of public schools and infrastructure.
The state Legislature, after years of resisting the creation of a state lottery on moral grounds, enacted it in 2018 as a means to shore up funding for infrastructure and education. The first $80 million generated in lottery ticket sales will go to supporting state highways and anything raised after that will go to the state’s Education Enhancement Fund. After 10 years, the first $80 million in ticket sales will go to the general fund.
The Powerball jackpot was at $394 million on Wednesday afternoon, and if nobody won it could increase in value just in time for Mississippians to try their luck.
The last time anyone hit the Powerball jackpot was on Nov. 2, when a ticket in California hit all of the numbers to capture a $150 million prize.
Brumfield Oil Co. President Pat Brumfield said he’s looking forward to the business brought in by the lottery and that scratch-off ticket sales in November seemed to boost business overall.
“Scratch-off sales were surprisingly good, even better than we expected,” he said, adding that sales have increased in most of his stores as lottery tickets became available.
He said the introduction of the Powerball and MegaMillions games could bring extra customers into his Marathon convenience store locations.
Although the lottery is new to Mississippi, it isn’t new to southwest Mississippians, he said. Pike County residents have long traveled the short distance across the Mississippi-Louisiana state line in order to play the games. He said now businesses in Pike County will be able to attract the extra revenue.
“In our county, people already could play the lottery,” he said. “They’d buy fuel and spend money on other items.”
But Brumfield also sees the value of the potential benefit to the state. He said he recognizes that the lottery is sort of like another tax by which the state can gather revenue, but that the disbursements are going to a good place.
It costs $2 to play the Powerball, and participants are made to choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the line of white balls and one number between 1 and 26 for the final red “Powerball”.
There are nine unique ways to win the game and jackpots usually grow much larger than their original amount, $40 million.
Powerball drawings will be 9:59 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.
The MegaMillions game also costs $2 and participants are made to select six numbers between 1 and 70 and one number between 1 and 25. That number is represented by a gold ball. In order to win, participants must match all six numbers in the draw. Drawings happen at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.