Lincoln County lawmen are investigating the discovery of a body near the Homochitto National Forest and whether that is connected to an ongoing missing persons case.
On Saturday afternoon, the body of a deceased female was found about 10 or 15 yards off of Caseyville Road near the Homochitto National Forest in Lincoln County, Sheriff Steve Rushing said.
Someone driving along that road saw the body near the woods and called law enforcement officials.
The cause of death could not be immediately determined, but investigators are treating the case as a homicide, as is typical in unexplained death investigations, sheriff’s department officials confirmed Tuesday.
Authorities were not initially able to identify the body, Deputy Chief Johnny Hall said. Rushing said he believes the body had been exposed to the elements for at least a few days.
Investigators also were not able to determine either the race of the victim or her age, Hall said.
The Mississippi State Crime Lab is conducting an autopsy, Hall said, adding that results could be expected by the end of the week or by early next week.
“We’ll find out the results of the autopsy and the cause of death and we’ll go from there,” Hall said.
Meanwhile, law enforcement officials continue their investigation into the disappearance of a Bogue Chitto woman who was reported missing on Sunday.
Dianne Richardson McMorris, 60, of 952 Pecan Lane was last seen by her family on Aug. 19 and was driving a gray 2003 Ford Focus. A Silver Alert was not issued because McMorris does not have a medical condition that would impair her judgment, Rushing said.
McMorris’ son called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s department on Sunday to report his mother missing after he heard about the body found near the Homochitto. He told authorities that he generally maintains regular contact with McMorris but that family members hadn’t heard from her in a week.
