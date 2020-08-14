With an offer of free tuition to learn marketable job skills, now may be the time for anyone who’s thinking about making a career change to get the knowledge needed to do so.
Southwest Mississippi Community College is offering the free coursework for some programs offered at its Regional Workforce Training Center as part of Gov. Tate Reeves’ ReSkillMS program.
Reeves recently launched ReSkillMS in an attempt to bring down Mississippi’s unemployment numbers, which spiked due to the coronavirus pandemic. State lawmakers earmarked $55 million in federal CARES Act funds to the program.
The training will be available for free through December 2020, SMCC Workforce Director Wendy Smith said.
The courses include computer, accounting and continuing ed classes for teachers, as well as commercial truck driving, pipe fitting, structural fitting, national registry emergency medical technician test prep, industrial maintenance, basic manufacturing, ServSafe, forklift operation, OSHA, paramedic refresher and CPR/first aid.
Anyone interested in learning more about the programs should visit the college’s Facebook page or call (601) 276-3836.
The Mississippi Economic Council noted that employers willing to hire and train individuals in the workplace are eligible to be reimbursed for up to 75% of the individual’s wages during the training period.
