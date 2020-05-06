TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors on Monday took a step toward cleaning up from April storms by selecting a firm to monitor debris removal.
Board members rated three proposals and awarded the contract to Atlanta-based DebrisTech.
DebrisTech, which won a contract to conduct monitoring of debris removal in McComb after the May 9, 2019, tornado, was rated the highest of the three proposals by every member of the board.
The company offered the lowest price, at $229 per hour, in addition to garnering the highest ratings from the board.
Mobile, Ala.-based Thompson Engineering was next at $257.65 per hour.
Orlando, Fla.-based TLC Engineering Solutions, which had its interests represented by former supervisor Fred Magee Jr., was rated the lowest and submitted the highest quote, at $427 per hour.
The proposals were accepted Friday, then rated over the weekend so the board could vote to accept the quote deemed lowest and best.
The board expected to open bids on debris removal Monday afternoon, but did not set a special meeting to accept one of those bids during Monday morning’s meeting.
The board will next meet on May 20, but could schedule a special meeting before then. Members held several special meetings in April, after tornadic weather on April 12, April 19 and April 23.
The board also accepted a quote to purchase a dump truck for District 3.
The winning bid came from Truckworx, a Birmingham, Ala., company with locations in the Jackson area, though the bid was not the lowest.
Three other companies actually submitted lower bids in the county’s reverse auction, but information presented during the meeting indicated that Empire Truck Sales did not meet the bid specifications, McComb Diesel did not provide a delivery date, and Waters International Trucks gave a possible delivery date of 120 days.
Jay Callaway of Truckworx said his company’s offering is in stock and deliverable in seven days.
Board members voted to proceed with the lease-purchase from Truckworx.
