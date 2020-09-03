Tylertown officials adopted their 2020-2021 budget Tuesday night, with no tax increase planned.
The about $3 million spending plan includes about $2.2 million in the town general fund, $534,000 in the water and sewer fund and $377,000 in the sanitation fund.
The largest single sources of revenue in the general fund are ad valorem property taxes, $719,000, and state funding, at $479,000.
The ad valorem amount is based on the town’s current 55-mill tax rate.
Other revenues to the general fund include $100,000 from miscellaneous sources, $40,000 from Walthall County, $37,500 from rental of the Southwest Events Center, $35,000 from licenses and permits and $5,000 from parks and recreation facilities.
Sanitation revenues come entirely from garbage collection fees, and almost all water and sewer funds are due to from water and sewer service sales.
General fund expenditures include:
• Administration — $465,000.
• Police — $573,000.
• Fire department — $126,000.
• Streets — $369,000.
• Maintenance — $67,150.
• Grounds and buildings — $177,000.
• Parks and recreation — $77,000.
• Southwest Event Center — $71,000.
• Other — $225,000.
