TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors are considering whether to improve public safety by updating county road maps.
County engineer Jeff Dungan told board members Wednesday that they should think about updating the county’s digital map files for compatibility with a coming upgrade of the e-911 and dispatch system.
Dungan said CommSouth will be working on the dispatch system, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency might offer reimbursement for updating the digital maps since emergency response might be improved with newer maps.
Without maps updated by the county, “as a backup plan, we can connect to Google Maps,” Dungan said.
In other road matters, Dungan said work on the Sauls Road bridge had been completed, other than dirtwork around either end. Beacon Construction, the dirtwork contractor, has been busy and unable to finish the Sauls Road project yet.
The county has the same problem, Dungan said, with projects on Brent Road and East Lexie Road. Beacon also holds the contracts for those projects, as well.
Bridges on Breland-Brown, Sims Thornhill, Sunlight and Old Sandy Hook roads have been approved for Local System Bridge Program funding, and the county has the LSBP funds to cover most of the cost of repairing or replacing those bridges.
Dickerson & Bowen won contracts totaling about $830,000 to overlay Darbun Road and address drainage issues on Industrial Park Road. Dungan said Dickerson had indicated it would subcontract dirtwork on the Industrial Park project to R&J Construction, which held the contract for the first phase of Tylertown’s U.S. 98 frontage road project.
He noted that R&J had submitted the lone bid on the second phase of the frontage road, for $394,000, which was significantly higher than the project estimate. He said he and town officials would look for things that might be cut from the project and negotiate the contract to a lower price, if possible.
Contract bids can be lowered by up to 10% through negotiation. Further lowering would have to be done through rebidding the project.
