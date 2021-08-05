McComb-Pike County Airport officials asked the McComb city board Tuesday to move on a $200,000 loan in order to help the airport qualify for a $400,000 grant to build 10 new enclosed hangars.
Airport Board President Bob Hensarling and Neel-Schaffer Engineering project manager Garrett Smith asked city officials to approve a “letter of intent” to borrow the money and publish it in the form of a legal ad for a month.
“This does not obligate the board to apply for this loan. At the end of those four weeks, we would come back to the board and ask to actually approve applying for the loan,” Smith said.
Smith said Neel Schaffer was able to negotiate a better loan from the Mississippi Development Authority since the board last discussed the matter, reducing a 15-year repayment at 1% interest to 10 years.
“With the USDA (loan) we had talked about being a co-applicant with Pike County for the $400,000 loan,” Smith said. “For the MDA the cleanest way to do it is just to do two $200,000 loans. The city applies for $200,000 and the county applies for $200,000.”
The city and county have a limited time frame to find the matching funds for the $400,000 multimodal grant for the hangars, according to Hensarling, who was pushing for the process to move forward.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley noted that the resolution that would run in the paper included a sentence in the letter reading “failure for the city to meet its repayment obligation shall resulting forfeit of sales tax allocations,” and he believed that would lock the city into footing the bill down the road. He asked if the airport board could send a written agreement that the revenue generated from the hangar’s would go into paying the loan each month.
“I think it would be pertinent to this board that we have some written documents from the airport clearly spelling out that the revenues from this hangar will pay this note because I don’t want the next board being confronted with something and not having something in writing,” Lockley said.
Selectman Devante Johnson agreed that the inclusion of that language holding the city accountable for the repayment would “be a problem.”
Last month, Lockley said he was worried about the loan’s affect on the city’s bond rating, but City Administrator David Myers said he spoke with state officials who told him the loan would not affect that.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked Hensarling how much the airport would be getting from the American Rescue Act, and he said he wasn’t aware the airport would be getting anything. Smith said he would look into what the airport could gain from it.
Selectman Michael Cameron noted that even if the airport couldn’t pay the whole note, it would only be about $1,200 a month for the 15 years.
“For a 400,000 gift, this is a no-brainer,” he said.
The board asked interim board attorney Marcus Williams so speak with the airport’s attorney and work on the resolution.
The board is expected to vote on the resolution next week.
In other news, the board:
• Heard from Kevin Brown, who asked to waive the fees for the parking garage for a monthly prayer group until October.
• Discussed updating the city’s floodplain ordinance, which is over 15 years old, and updating the city’s flood map.
• Discussed sponsoring the Summit Street Unity Festival.
• Discussed adding stop signs to the intersection and of Avenue E and Live Oak Street. They are also fixing a blind spot on Beasley Street.
