GREENWOOD — Hundreds gathered at North Greenwood Baptist Church on Dec. 13 to honor the sacrifice that U.S. Army Cpl. Joe Thomas Avant made 69 years ago during the Korean War.
Among them was Korean War veteran Marcell Tynes of Gloster.
“We’re here to honor a fallen soldier; we’re here to honor a fallen hero,” the Rev. Glenn Seefeld said during the service. “You might say, ‘You don’t know if he was a hero.’ He was under attack for four nights and three days in subfreezing temperatures ... in inadequate clothes and inadequate staff for the forces they were facing. That’s the definition of a hero. A G.I. doing his job against all odds, ultimately giving the most that he had — his life — for his country.”
Seefeld and the Rev. Terry Barnes officiated the funeral. Both quoted the Bible verse John 15:13, “No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
“For whatever reason, Joe chose to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States knowing that this service might require him to risk and possibly lose his life in our defense,” Seefeld said.
The 11 a.m. service had more than 350 in attendance, including the family of Avant and members of the Mississippi Army National Guard, Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Post 29 who served as honorary pallbearers.
Also present was Tynes, a Korean War veteran who served in the same company as Avant and others who wanted to pay their respects.
About another 100 attended the visitation, with Greenwood Delta Funeral Home providing the arrangements.
A presentation of medals was held during the funeral. Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Young with the Mississippi Army National Guard presented each medal Avant earned to his sister, Delores Moore, who accepted on behalf of the family. Avant was awarded the Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and the Republic of Korea Korean War Service Medal.
The funeral was emotional not only for the family but also for others who attended, with many wiping tears from their eyes throughout the service.
“What Cpl. Joe Thomas Avant did for his family, for his friends, for his faith, for his country, we honor today,” Barnes said. “He made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.”
Before the funeral ended, the Rev. Keith Stevens sang “God Bless the USA” with everyone standing during the entire performance.
A procession, which included the Greenwood Police Department and members of the Patriot Guard Riders, left North Greenwood Baptist for Odd Fellows Cemetery, where Avant was finally laid to rest next to his family.
When the vehicles arrived, they were greeted by a large American flag, which was hanging above the road in front of the cemetery from a Greenwood Fire Department fire truck ladder.
Interment included full military honors by members of the Mississippi Army National Guard, and Young presented the American flag that was draped over Avant’s casket to Moore.
Tynes, 89, of Gloster served in the same company as Avant — Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.
“We were together, but I didn’t know him personally. I was in the area that he was at when he got killed,” said Tynes, who attended the funeral. “We walked the same roads.”
Tynes said there were about 200 men serving in that company, which fought in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, where Avant was killed in action on Nov. 30, 1950. The outnumbered troops fought a brutal battle near the Chosin Reservoir in rough terrain and freezing weather, with temperatures dropping as low as 25 below at night.
During that battle, Avant, 20, was reported missing in action. He was declared dead in 1953. He was accounted for on Sept. 10 of this year by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, and his family was notified on Sept. 11.
Avant’s remains were recovered in 2018 when the North Korean government repatriated 55 boxes containing American service members who were lost during the Korean War. The boxes were returned following a diplomatic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.
Scientists identified Avant’s remains using DNA analysis.
“Having served in combat, it was a policy of the people we served with to always, if at all possible, bring back the dead, and they lost people bringing back the dead,” said Seefeld, a Post 29 member and Vietnam War veteran. “It is so important that we honor the lives of those who couldn’t be brought back, and this is unbelievably touching to see that the country still cares.”
Tynes found out about the discovery of Avant’s remains and about his funeral from an Arizona woman with whom he keeps in touch.
Her brother also served in the same company as Tynes and Avant.
“(Her brother) got killed, and she keeps looking and hopes that they will find his body like they did (Avant’s),” he said.
Tynes was recognized with a standing ovation during the funeral.
“Just to know that I had the honor and lived long enough to pay him tribute,” said a teary-eyed Tynes. “He gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. You don’t realize that sometimes, but he gave his life so we may be free. What a great sacrifice he gave to us.”
At the closing of the burial service, Tynes walked up to Avant’s casket. Touching the top of the casket, he said, “Welcome home, Joe. Welcome home.”
