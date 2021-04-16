The tipping point

A tree on the corner of New York Avenue and West Street is uprooted after heavy rain inundated the ground around it, lifting the owner’s vehicle on its passenger side and breaking his concrete driveway Thursday morning. No one was hurt and the vehicle was not seriously damaged, but the owner’s power was cut off indefinitely as the giant oak fell onto a power line and broke the home’s electrical meter. 

 Caleb McCluskey | Enterprise-Journal

