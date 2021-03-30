The start of Holy Week, which will culminate Sunday with Easter worship services, was greeted with a new set of guidelines for faith-based gatherings from the State Health Department on Monday.
While virtual and outdoor services remain the safest possible option for those vulnerable to the virus, the policy now recommends that people 65 or older or high-risk people 16 or older attending indoor services should be fully vaccinated.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine, a Health Department spokesperson said.
When attending worship service, Sunday school or study groups, all congregants should wear a face mask at all times and maintain 6 feet of distance from people outside their household.
Because singing poses a risk of spreading viral particles, having choirs perform is not recommended. If they do, they should be small in number, masked and socially distanced.
The Health Department also recommends seeking alternatives to shared cups for communion and that congregants use hand sanitizer before entering the church.
Church leaders are encouraged to enact additional precautions as needed locally.
