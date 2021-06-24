The few agents who make up the newly formed narcotics division of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office have kept busy keeping drugs off the streets.
Since the unit’s creation at the start of April, it has seized 303.5 grams of methamphetamines, 214 grams of cocaine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 41 grams of heroin, 40 dosage units of opioid pills, 300 doses of Ecstasy and 9 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, in addition to 20 weapons.
There have been 43 felony cases worked by the narcotics division, resulting in 48 arrests.
“And, of course, we’ve got several ongoing investigations that we’re working daily,” said Capt. Davis Haygood, who leads the new unit.
His division consists of only two other agents so far. It was formed before there were computers or office space to spare for the unit.
“They’re running 100 mph with all the cases,” said Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni. “They stay running pretty much every day and could probably work 24/7, 365 days a year.”
Before April, Pike County had been without a dedicated narcotics unit since the multi-county, federally funded Southwest Mississippi Narcotics Enforcement Unit closed in February 2019 due to lack of funds.
“Sheriff Brumfield saw that there was a huge need to fill the void because we were seeing such a large uptick in 2020 that was really concerning us,” said Haygood.
“It affects everything,” Bellipanni said. “If people are taking drugs, they steal to get money. It’s a never-ending cycle. We break the cycle, but there’s always going to be somebody who’s hooked on drugs and trying to get money for drugs in some way.”
Overdoses are the most immediate threat illegal drugs pose to those using them.
Haygood said there have been 10 reported overdoses since January. In five of those cases, officers had to administer Narcan spray, which reverses symptoms of opioid overdose, to revive the patients.
Five deaths were confirmed results of overdoses, and another three deaths are pending toxicology reports.
“Overdoses are a huge concern, but we’ve seen the largest influx in two narcotics we’ve seen more than in the past, and that’s heroin, and a huge rise in methamphetamines,” Haygood said.
“Edibles are starting to get popular, and we’re starting to see more of the vape-able THC,” he added.
A major concern with narcotics is whether they’re laced with deadly ingredients, particularly fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
“Most all of the heroin we’ve found, 95-98% of the heroin we get has all been cut with fentanyl. We’re actually starting to see fentanyl in some of the methamphetamines,” Haygood said.
“A lot of times these people who have an addiction, they don’t know what it’s cut with. It’s like playing Russian roulette.”
Some drugs are so potent they pose a danger just from officers handling them. One little bit getting on an officer could cause an exposure and send them into a medical situation, Haygood said.
As a safety measure, all deputies with the sheriff’s office carry two to four doses of Narcan.
Despite the amount of work the small staff faces, Bellipanni praised the work of the narcotics division.
“They’re doing a great job. I feel like even though it’s been up and running since March, we’ve put a dent in some things,” he said.
And although the job can be a dangerous one, Haygood wants the public to know that he and his agents are diligently working to protect the community.
“Any time we’re able to get any drugs off the street, even if it’s a gram of heroin, that’s one less gram getting into someone’s hand that could overdose and die, or one less gram that could get sold,” Haygood said.
