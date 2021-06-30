TYLERTOWN — Aldermen have started looking ahead to the next term of office.
Mayor Ed Hughes and four incumbent board members — Doug Walker, Stormy Jefferson, Fred Lambert and Mary Lib Duncan — were sworn in for another term Sunday at town hall.
That term officially begins Thursday, and the board will have to declare a vacancy for the fifth seat at the first meeting Tuesday.
Incumbent Carolyn Magee was defeated in the Democratic primary by Curtis Hart Magee, but the town election commission declared him ineligible after felony drug convictions from years before were brought to light.
Curtis Magee said he thought the convictions had been expunged from his record, but he acknowledged to the commission that he had never finished paying off the fines and fees associated with his convictions, which is a requirement for expungement.
With Curtis Magee disqualified and Carolyn Magee defeated before her challenger’s record was revealed, the town’s Democratic executive committee had the choice of appointing a candidate for the general election ballot or leaving the position vacant.
The committee chose to leave the vacancy, so the board of aldermen will have to call a special election. Committee members expressed a desire for voters to choose a candidate rather than the committee making that choice.
Appointing a new candidate would have allowed other parties to make an appointment to the general election ballot as well. All the candidates who filed to run for office in Tylertown this year were Democrats.
Qualifying for the special election will open the day after the board declares the vacancy and sets the election date. Town Clerk Lori Hawn said she anticipates the board will choose Aug. 17 as the special election date.
Former Walthall County supervisor Fred Magee Jr., who sought the at-large alderman seat against Duncan in the Democratic primary, has signaled his intent to run for the vacant Ward 4 seat with a campaign flyer on his Facebook page.
The flyer touts an Aug. 17 election date, even though the board has not officially set that date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.