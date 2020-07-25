TYLERTOWN — With COVID-19 surging in much of the state, including Walthall County, aldermen met Tuesday to review restriction placed on the county and reimpose some limitations of their own.
Gov. Tate Reeves added Walthall County to the strictures of his executive order 1509, which requires employees of businesses to keep 6 feet away from each other, or to wear masks. In retail businesses, both employees and customers are supposed to wear masks.
The attendance limit for gatherings is back down to 10 for indoor events and 20 for outdoor events, with masks required if social distancing is not possible, after those limits were loosened in late May.
“We are complying with what the governor is asking and trying to ask people to wear masks if they don’t have one on, but so far, everybody is wearing them,” Town Clerk Lori Hawn said.
The board also decided to reimpose restrictions on holding events at the Southwest Event Center and Holmes Water Park until the executive order is lifted, or until Walthall County is removed from the order’s control.
Tylertown issued an emergency declarations and enacted a curfew and restrictions on gatherings, as well as rentals of its facilities in early April, and lifted most of those restriction in late May.
Restrictions on renting the Event Center and using Holmes Water Park facilities other than the walking track were lifted in early June. Use of the walking track was never limited.
