Mississippians over the age of 75 will be able to make appointments to get vaccinated for COVID-19 starting next week, and residents 65 and older can sign up in two weeks, state officials announced Monday as they called attention to the need to protect the state’s most at-risk residents.
Gov. Tate Reeves said he believes the vaccine process is going too slowly, not just in Mississippi but across the nation, and he’s working with state health officials to find ways to speed up the process.
With those over the age of 65 considered to be the most vulnerable age group, the state can no longer delay the vaccination process, Reeves said.
“We must focus on saving lives,” he said, calling the continued bureaucratic debate on how to proceed with vaccinations one of the biggest factors delaying the process.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday that more than 23,000 people have been inoculated with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Last Thursday officials said the state had received about 120,000 doses.
Dobbs said part of the issue with the delay in distribution was that it took longer than expected to get Pfizer’s vaccines in people’s arms. Now that it vaccinations have started, distribution should go more smoothly.
Dobbs said there will be more vaccination sites in the coming weeks, including one in McComb. Health care workers can get vaccinated at the Pike County Health Department on Wednesdays and Fridays, state health officials said.
“Allocation will not be able to keep up with demand once we start,” Dobbs warned, noting that those who can get the vaccine, should sign up as soon as possible and not expect to get it the same day.
Dobbs said state officials altered Mississippi’s vaccination plan to speed up the time table up for those over the age of 65 to receive their shots by a week or so.
While the vaccine is free, Dobbs said getting the shot may come with a fee once it becomes widely available in clinics and hospitals, similar to flu shots.
Turning to ICU bed capacity in the state, Dobbs noted that many hospitals still have none. While the state is in a crisis, it’s not yet at the stage where hospitals will have to choose who gets a ventilator and who does not, he said, cautioning that post-holiday surges could change that.
“It is going to be tough. It is going to be hard,” he said. “The best thing we can do is to prevent transmission.”
Reeves said the state is looking into the possibility of getting more ICU beds through federal and private resources.
The state has added 7,866 cases since Friday for a total of 223,677 since the beginning of the pandemic. The state also reported 98 deaths over the weekend for a total of 4,886. Dobbs said the state saw around 1,000 deaths in December, which he predicted would happen in late November.
Pike County went up by 88 cases since Friday with 10 on Monday, rising to 2,298. Amite County went up 31 cases to 890, Franklin County went up by 24 over the weekend to 610, Lawrence County rose by just nine to 927, Lincoln reported 126 cases for 2,677, Walthall County added 24 cases to 1,026 and Wilkinson went up by just six cases to 538.
Wilkinson added one death since Friday for a total of 24 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
