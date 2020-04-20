Mississippi saw its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases Sunday, the number of cases in Pike County quadrupled over the past two weeks and some businesses returned to limited service as the state relaxed social distancing guidelines on Monday.
State health officials reported 18 new infections in Pike County on Monday, bringing the local total up to 115 with two deaths. There were 238 new cases and 10 new deaths statewide for a total of 4,512 infections and 169 deaths.
Among infections, 2,302 patients were black or African-American and 1,459 were white.
The remainder were identified as another race or their race was yet to be determined.
State health officials said 107 African Americans and 61 whites had died from COVID-19.
On Sunday, state health officials reported 300 new cases, the largest to be reported in the tate in a single day.
Social distancing guidelines were effective in flattening the curve in Mississippi, measured not by any given daily number of new cases but by the date of clinical onset of COVID-19 symptoms, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday at a press conference.
“The curve has significantly flattened in a way that we feel is a successful endeavour. We have also not stressed our health care system,” Dobbs said. “It’s not going to be this way forever, but right now when we’re still in the plateau of our peak, we really can’t let our guard down.”
Dobbs said he cannot speculate when the plateau will end or when its decline will begin, but that the timeline will be dictated by Mississippians’ behavior.
“Big box stores are still pretty crowded, makes me pretty nervous — where people gather, cases will spread,” he said, urging people to wear masks or face coverings whenever they are around anybody they don’t live with.
Gov. Tate Reeves said Mississippi has tested 10,000 more people than Oregon, a state with about a million more people, and has nearly the same number of tests administered as the Commonwealth of Virginia, which has triple the population.
“As we look at our data in Mississippi it becomes very clear that our curve is flattening,” Reeves said. “Through adequate management, what we have seen is a peak that is not nearly as high or nearly as steep, but is probably more of a plateau.”
Reeves said even if he doesn’t extend the shelter in place order, set to expire Monday morning, the state still won’t be back to business as usual. Social distancing requirements will remain as will a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people, he noted.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center CEO Charla Rowley said that of 510 patients tested across its system, 103 returned positive results — an increase of six since Friday.
Rowley pleaded for the public to continue following social distancing guidelines but noted the damage the shelter in place order is doing to the economy.
“Our perspective is an extended shutdown could not only lead to continued negative economic implications but could also lead to adverse long-term medical consequences,” Rowley said. “However, we do have to balance that with the prevention of the long term spread of this virus.”
Businesses earlier considered non-essential were allowed to open back up on a restricted basis Monday morning after Gov. Tate Reeves relaxed restrictions in an address Friday afternoon.
Businesses including hair salons and florists were allowed to service customers curbside, by delivery or over the phone in a bid to heal some of the state’s economic wounds caused by a shockwave that followed a stay at home order handed down in March.
Reeves said the economic impact of the fallout caused a severe increase in unemployment and that keeping small businesses closed while allowing big box retailers to stay open is bringing more harm than good to the state economy.
In other news, the University of Mississippi Medical Center mobile testing site is coming to Walthall County on Thursday at the Southwest Events Center on Highway 48 in Tylertown. Testing will be done on an appointment-only basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To be tested, patients must complete a screening using the C Spire Health smartphone app or over a phone call to a UMMC clinician. Anyone without a smartphone may call (601) 496-7200 to be screened.
Patients must have an appointment for the mobile testing site beforehand. Patients will be tested in their vehicles.
And Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services is providing a free community support line for stress and anxiety related to the pandemic. It’s intended for use by adults 18 years or older and is open 8 a.m. to midnight. Call (888) 574-4637.
