The prospect of a boost in the federal minimum wage prompted South Pike school board members to discuss the pay of their lowest-paid employees.
Board member Eva Andrews said district department heads should look at their budgets and see if the district can afford to move lower-paid employees up to at least $12, an amount congressional representatives seem to be leaning toward after backing away from efforts to pass a $15 minimum wage.
“We need to look and see if we can move from $8 up to $12, or as close as we can get,” Andrews said.
“I’ve always heard about a 5-cent raise, a 10-cent raise. You don’t hear about a $1 raise. I just want us to look and see how close we can push it to $12.”
Board member Dr. Luke Lampton said different amounts of money can be sufficient in different parts of the country.
“This is not New York,” Lampton said.
“I’m talking about here and now. It’s not enough,” Andrews said.
If Congress were to approve a minimum wage bill that boosts the wage significantly, the district would have to begin paying the higher rate to any employees subject to it when Congress mandated it to go into effect.
Andrews said she didn’t want to vote to accept salary scales for hourly employees and have them “set in stone” if the district might have to make changes later.
Lampton and board attorney Lem Mitchell said the district could change the scales at any time.
“You can always make them higher,” Mitchell said. “You can’t make them lower.”
Lampton said including raises in the budget that could be up to 50% for some employees could prove challenging for the district.
“If we pay that much more, we may have to have fewer employees,” Lampton said.
Business manager Delorean Hall she, not the department heads, develops and examines salaries for the district, and she said she would look at the budgets and provide more information by next month.
Lampton said he would like to see some comparisons to other districts, and Andrews said she would like some of those districts to be in similar demographic areas with a similar number of employees.
In another pay matter, board member Carrie Christian said she had been asked by a number of hourly employees if pay for hourly employees could be paid out over 12 months instead of the nine months in which most of those employees work.
Hall said the district had been sued before over using that practice, and lost.
“It’s better to leave it the way it is,” Hall said.
“We can’t withhold their pay,” Superintendent Donna Scott said. “They have to be paid when they work.”
Christian said she was told the district could spread the pay out if there was a memorandum of understanding with the employees that they wouldn’t sue over the practice, but she didn’t pursue the matter further.
