State officials added 20,000 new appointments to Mississippi’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites on Monday, and state officials worked over the weekend to make it easier to schedule those appointments.
Vaccine availability and vaccination scheduling remained the most prominent subjects of Gov. Tate Reeves’ conference Monday.
To schedule a drive-thru COVID-19 shot, people over 65 or with preexisting medical conditions can register online at www.covidvaccine.umc.edu, or call 1-(877) 978-6453.
Greg Michel, director of Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, said a team from the state health department expanded the registration website, Michel’s recommended method of scheduling, to withstand more traffic than before.
The call center quadrupled its phone lines and added staff, Reeves said.
“Nothing shocks me anymore, but we should not have significant issues going forward,” he said. “I cannot promise zero wait for everybody, but there should be less of a wait.”
He announced that besides the next shipment of vaccines — due Jan. 25 — excess shots allocated to nursing homes in a federal pharmacy partnership will be given instead to public vaccination sites.
Reeves said the excess has already led to 5,100 extra doses for the state.
Starting next week, hospitals and private clinics that haven’t administered above 65% of their shots will not receive more allocated vaccines from the new shipment, leaving more to be allocated to other sites.
“We will only send additional vaccines to providers who have given above 65% of their allocated doses,” Reeves said.
Reeves spoke last week about vaccines going unused by medical staff, warning that it could lead the federal government to assume fewer shots were needed in the state.
As of Friday, 94 of 147 Mississippi hospitals and private clinics, about two-thirds, had not used above 65% of their allocated vaccines, Reeves said.
He will review that list of hospital allotments on Friday.
Across the state, 105,228 Mississippians have received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination, and 9,719 of those have gotten their second dose.
Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,743 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 COVID-19-related deaths statewide from Saturday through Monday.
Over that same time, Pike County reported two deaths and added 54 new cases.
Amite County added 16 new cases, Franklin County added 13, Lawrence County added 14, Lincoln County added 43, Walthall County added 12, and Wilkinson County added three. Those six counties reported no new deaths.
