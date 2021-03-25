Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center’s board of trustees are poised to make some changes to the St. Luke Home Health & Hospice’s board terms.
Hospital board attorney Michael Austin asked trustees Tuesday to make the current one-year board terms five-year terms and stagger them. Additionally, he suggested adding St. Luke’s CEO and Southwest’s CFO and and chief medical officers to the board.
The board voted unanimously to have Austin draft new bylaws, and will vote next month on the proposal.
In other news, the board:
• Accepted an audit report from CPA firm W.M.F. Horne Jr. showing the hospital was in good financial standing.
• Renewed a printer lease with Xerox Financial Services.
• Approved a contract with VelocityEHS for safety managment software.
• Accepted an engagement letter from accounting firm BKC of Tulsa, Okla.
• Authorized a travel staffing agreement for the catheterization lab.
• Authorized document destruction services with Stericycle.
• Approved policies for identity theft prevention, worker’s compensation, warehouse storage guidelines and employee back injuries.
• Accepted the treasurer’s report and accepted the list of bad debts from SMRMC and Lawrence County Hospital.
• Approved a request for obsolete equipment disposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.