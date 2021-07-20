The agency that has operated Head Start early childhood education centers in some area counties for more than 50 years will no longer do so and a new organization is taking over.
Pearl River Valley Opportunity Inc. received word from the National Office of Head Start that the Mississippi Action for Progress Inc. of Jackson will take over that role, PRVO director Helmon Johnson said in a news release.
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families Office of Head Start awarded the grant to MAP to operate the centers.
Johnson said PRVO “has always operated the program according to federal guidelines” and “contrary to rumors, there has not been any alleged misallocation of funding of Head Start/Early Head Start funds.”
However, an incident in 2016 led to an unspecified “non-compliance” issue that made PRVO compete for the job of continuing to operate Head Start centers, and MAP won the contract to do so, according to a PRVO news release.
“PRVO’s Head Start/Early Head Start program is normally funded for five years. Each year, PRVO updates the budget and narrative for continuation with no competition” to run the Head Start centers, the news release said. “However, in 2016 there was an incident that resulted in a non-compliance issue. Although it was resolved, our five-year continuation grant became competitive.”
PRVO has operated Head Start centers for the past 55 years. Based in Columbia, it serves Pike, Walthall, Covington, Forrest, Greene, Hancock, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Pearl River, Perry and Stone counties.
MAP will take over operation of Head Start centers in Pike, Walthall, Marion, Lamar and Stone counties.
“We will continue to operate programs in our service area,” the agency said. Those include a low-income home energy assistance program, issuing community services block grants, affordable housing programs, small business loans, rental and mortgage assistance, programs for senior citizens and the operation of Head Start centers in Forrest County.
