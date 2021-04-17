How high’s the water?

Water from Topisaw Creek flows beneath camps on stilts Thursday evening at Felders Campground east of Summit. civil defense officials are warning of the possibility of inundated roads and properties this weekend as the Bogue Chitto River is expected to crest at 21 feet.

 Matt Williamson | Enterprse-Journal

